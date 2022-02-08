Punjab polls: Actress Mahie Gill, Punjabi actor Hobby Dhaliwal join BJP

Just days ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Dev D fame Mahie Gill and Punjabi movie actor Hobby Dhaliwal on Monday joined the here.

Apart from Dev D, Gill has worked in the movie, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster.

Gill said she wanted to do something for girls in Punjab and felt confident that she could do it with the only.

"I have always felt that my home was calling me back and I wanted to serve it and I did not find any better party than the BJP," she said.

Hobby Dhaliwal said he was impressed by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Punjab.

Haryana CM Manohar Khattar welcomed the actors into the party fold said a strong wave is building up in Punjab and the party is set to form the government in the state.

The Haryana CM said that more and more people having exceptional achievements to their credit are joining the party in Punjab as they were fed up with other political parties.

Replying to a question on the Congress announcing Charanjit Singh Channi as its chief ministerial face, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said it will not make any difference.

He said it has only reinforced the public perception that corruption and the mafia system were not only acceptable in the Congress but also being rewarded.

"The only thing that has now been firmly established is that the Congress has become morally so bankrupt that it had to name someone as its CM candidate who was facing serious charges of corruption and promoting the sand mafia," he alleged.

The minister said several other prominent people from different walks of life will be joining the party in coming days.

"The BJP has caught the public imagination in Punjab and we are flooded by offers from people to join the party," he claimed.

