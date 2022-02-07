Rahul's virtual rally watched by over 1.1 million people: Congress

-
The Congress on Sunday said the "Awaaz Punjab Di" virtual rally addressed by Rahul Gandhi from Ludhiana was watched by more than 11 lakh (1.1 million) people through live viewing, the former party chief's Facebook page and other social media platforms.
The social media department of the Congress claimed that the rally was watched live by 90,000 people and viewed by 8.8 lakh people on Gandhi's Facebook page.
The unique thing about the rally was that Gandhi's Facebook page had 42,000 comments with a total reach of 11 lakh and 6,000 shares, making it one of the most successful virtual rallies, Congress leaders said.
The rally was telecast live on virtual mediums and social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. LED screens were also installed across all districts of Punjab for its live telecast.
The 90,000 views on Facebook live are unprecedented for any political leader in the country, showing the massive impact of and the curiosity about the rally, the Congress leaders claimed.
The rally was also addressed by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, former state party chief Sunil Jakhar and All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Punjab Harish Chaudhary.
At the rally, Gandhi announced Channi's name as the party's chief ministerial candidate for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls, which received whole-hearted support from every leader of the party's state unit.
"The people of Punjab have chosen Charanjit Singh Channi as the Congress party's chief ministerial face. I agree with them. We will together build a better and prosperous Punjab," Gandhi later said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag "#AawazPunjabDi".
