Punjab polls: CM Charanjit Singh Channi files nomination from Bhadaur

Punjab Chief Minister and leader filed his nomination from Bhadaur Assembly constituency in Barnala district on Monday ahead of polls.

The party on Sunday released its third list of eight candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab which revealed that sitting Chief Minister will contest from two seats.

The party has fielded the Chief Minister from the Bhadaur constituency.

Notably, had earlier announced that Channi will be contesting from Chamkaur Sahib seat from where he is the sitting MLA and which he has been representing since 2007.

Notably, Chief Minister and Sidhu had urged Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the state to announce the Chief Ministerial face for the polls, following which Gandhi had said that the decision in this regard would be taken by the party workers.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

