President gave an overt signal that Rafale controversy would be a major poll plank in the coming elections.

Besides the three crucial states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan that go to the polls in next couple of months, general election will be held within 10 months. And the opposition plans to use the Rafale fighter jet deal to “bombard” the government.

“The Rafale aircraft deal by the NDA government is the biggest scam in the history,” said after inaugurating the new state party office here Friday evening. Calling upon the party workers to start working to oust the government in Chhattisgarh, the President formally kicked off the election campaign in the state.

While addressing the party workers, concentrated more on the Rafale controversy, as he sought to grill the Modi government on the issue of corruption. Prime Minister is a bhagidar (partner) in the deal, he lashed, adding that the contract was snatched from the state-owned company to help “his friend”.

Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on corporates, alleging 15 industrial houses in the country had been granted undue favours. “Through demonetisation and tax reforms, the money of small and medium businessmen were taken out and given to big corporate houses,” he added.

“You might have seen when I was speaking on the issue in the Parliament; the Prime Minister could not see him eye-to-eye,” Rahul Gandhi said. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by for not escape, for, this was the biggest ever scam in country’s history.