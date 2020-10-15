Rahul Gandhi to campaign in all phases of Bihar elections: Shaktisinh Gohil

-
ALSO READ
Bihar elections: "Mahagathbandhan' seat sharing talks hit roadblock
Bihar Assembly elections 2020: Fadnavis, Sushil Modi meet JDU leaders
After LJP shocker, Bihar witnesses intense but muted political activities
Bihar elections: Local BJP cadres to decide party's candidates for seats
Cong asks like-minded parties to unite for Bihar Assembly elections 2020
-
New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign for the party in all three phases of the Bihar Assembly polls, party's Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil on Wednesday.
"Rahul Gandhi will campaign in all three-phase. The party will announce the date and zone of the campaign," Gohil told ANI after a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee (CEC).
He also indicated that the party may talk with other alliance partners on Thursday to discuss the campaign strategy.
Gohil said the party will soon announce the list of candidates for pending seats.
Congress leaders including KC Venugopal, AK Antony, Avinash Pandey, Shaktisinh Gohil, Madan Mohan Jha, Devendra Yadav, Ajay Kapoor, and Virender Singh Rathore were present in the CEC meeting.
Avinash Pandey, chief of Congress screening committee for Bihar polls, said CEC members put their points in front of Congress president. "The list will be announced very soon," he said.
Asked if Rahul Gandhi was present in the meeting, Madan Mohan Jha said he was not the part of the meeting.
Congress is part of Mahagathbandhan that includes Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties.
Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases - October 28, November 3, and 7 - and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor