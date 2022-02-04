Rahul Gandhi to visit Panaji on Friday ahead of Goa Assembly elections

-
Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Panaji today on his day-long visit to the coastal state.
As per an official statement from Amarnath Panjikar, Chairman of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Media Department, Rahul Gandhi was earlier scheduled to visit on February 2, which was postponed to February 4 as he had parliamentary commitments and also his visit to Raipur on February 3 for 'bhoomi poojan' of the memorial in honour of martyrs.
Rahul Gandhi will interact with representatives of the Tourism Sector, Anganwadi staff and others.
Besides this, he will address meetings of workers and will also guide candidates of Congress.
During the Wayanad MP's visit to Goa on Friday, he will conduct a door-to-door campaign at Sada, Mormugao at 10 am. Then he will have a meeting with candidates at The International Centre, Dona Paula at 12.30 pm.
At 2.15 pm, Rahul Gandhi will have meeting with representatives of tourism, shack owners and CII representatives at Dona Paula. In the evening at 4 pm he will attend "NIRDHAR" virtual rally at Sankhali Municipal Ground, Sankhali, Sanquelim.
Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
