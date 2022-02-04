Rahul Gandhi to visit Panaji on Friday ahead of Goa Assembly elections

leader and MP will arrive in Panaji today on his day-long visit to the coastal state.

As per an official statement from Amarnath Panjikar, Chairman of Pradesh Committee Media Department, was earlier scheduled to visit on February 2, which was postponed to February 4 as he had parliamentary commitments and also his visit to Raipur on February 3 for 'bhoomi poojan' of the memorial in honour of martyrs.

will interact with representatives of the Tourism Sector, Anganwadi staff and others.

Besides this, he will address meetings of workers and will also guide candidates of

During the Wayanad MP's visit to on Friday, he will conduct a door-to-door campaign at Sada, Mormugao at 10 am. Then he will have a meeting with candidates at The International Centre, Dona Paula at 12.30 pm.

At 2.15 pm, Rahul Gandhi will have meeting with representatives of tourism, shack owners and CII representatives at Dona Paula. In the evening at 4 pm he will attend "NIRDHAR" virtual rally at Sankhali Municipal Ground, Sankhali, Sanquelim.

will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)