Rahul, Sonia and former PM Manmohan Singh to attend Modi's swearing-in

Congress President and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, besides former prime minister will attend the of Prime Minister on Thursday evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan, party sources said.

The Congress leaders are among those invited by the prime minister to the ceremony.

They have accepted the invite, the sources said.

A number of opposition leaders have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony and many of them are attending. It will be the first time that the leaders will be together after an acrimonious Lok Sabha election campaign.

But West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee has cancelled her plan to attend the ceremony after the BJP invited to the event. BJP claimed that the kin of 54 party workers were murdered in political violence in West Bengal.

A day after she told reporters that she has accepted the invite as a matter of "constitutional courtesy", Mamata termed BJP's allegation of political murders in her state untrue and said she is "compelled" not to attend the ceremony.

"As many as 8,000 guests, including VVIPs, will attend the ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and his council of ministers on Thursday. This is the highest number of guests attending such a function," the sources said.

"The ceremony will last 90 minutes and after that dinner will be served to around 40 dignitaries, including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and the prime minister, besides leaders of all BIMSTEC countries," spokesperson Ashok Malik said Wednesday.