Rajasthan polls: Cong fields 27 women candidates, BJP pitches 23 in fray

The Congress has given tickets to three Muslim women, and the BJP chose four women from the erstwhile royal families

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

The BJP has fielded 23 women out of its 200 candidates, while the Congress has given tickets to 27 out of its 195 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly election.

The number of Bharatiya Janata Party women candidates are two less compared to the 2013 Assembly election, while the Congress had fielded four more this time.

The women from the erstwhile royal families include Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, sitting MLAs Siddhi Kumari, Krishnendra Kaur Deepa and Kalpna Devi, who is the wife of former Congress MP Ijyaraj Singh.

Among the Congress' women candidates, Divya Maderna is the daughter of former minister Mahipal Maderna, who is facing trial in the Bhanwari Devi murder case, while the husbands of Safia and Gulnaz had contested the 2013 assembly election as Congress candidates.
First Published: Tue, November 20 2018. 16:10 IST

