Ration meant for poor usurped by henchmen of SP, BSP in past, alleges UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday charged that the ration meant for the poor in the state in the past was usurped either by the "henchmen of Samajwadi Party (SP) or the elephant (Bahujan Samaj Party)".
While campaigning for the last phase of polling in the state elections today at Bhadohi, Adityanath said, "Before 2017, the ration and medicines were either eaten by the henchmen of Samajwadi Party (SP) or by the elephant (the election symbol of Mayawati led Bahujan Samaj Party) of Behenji."
Yogi made the remarks in reference to the free ration and the vaccine provided by the Central government during the pandemic.
"When I asked an SP leader what development work did their government do in the state when the party was in power, his reply was that the boundary walls of the cemeteries were built in the State," said Adityanath.
He stressed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government has provided houses to the poor, constructed toilets, provided electricity connections, and gas cylinders.
The Chief Minister also announced that the amount given to the girl during her marriage under 'Saamuhik Vivah Yojana' which is currently Rs 50,000 will be increased to Rs 1 lakh gradually during the next term of the BJP.
Yogi also said that one free gas cylinder will be provided to the beneficiaries of Ujjawala Yojana during Holi and Diwali for the next five years.
Polling for six phases of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already been concluded.
In the seventh phase, voting will be held in 54 assembly constituencies in nine districts on March 7.
A total of 54 Assembly seats across nine districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, and Sonbhadra, will go to polls in the seventh and final phase on March 7.
The counting of the votes will take place on March 10.
