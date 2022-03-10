Respect public opinion: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary on UP poll results

Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chuadhary on Thursday said he respected the public opinion after his alliance with the Samajwadi Party lost the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The had fielded candidates on 33 seats in western Uttar Pradesh and won eight of them, according to information on the Election Commission website.

"I respect public opinion. Congratulations to all the winning MLAs! It is expected that they will work according to the trust of the people. The workers have worked hard, and the struggle will continue!" the chief tweeted in Hindi.

In the 2017 state polls, the had won only seat -- Chhaprauli -- but later expelled the MLA for alleged anti-party activities.

RLD national spokesperson Sandeep Chaudhary said his party has emerged as one of the biggest winners in the state under the leadership of .

While the BJP was the biggest winner, the SP was second in terms of the number of MLAs who won and BJP's ally Apna Dal (Soneylal) looked set to be winning around a dozen seats, the EC website showed at 10.45 PM.

"Now we have to make the party stronger. The people who reposed faith in us have to live up to the expectations and necessary steps will be taken for this. The party and the organization will be given all possible strength, new people will be given a chance and the people of the state will have their rights," Chaudhary told PTI.

