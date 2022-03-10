Respect public opinion: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary on UP poll results

-
ALSO READ
Jayant Chaudhary straining every nerve and sinew to put RLD back on the map
No support extended to SP-RLD alliance in UP polls, says Rakesh Tikait
UP polls: BJP trying to create Hindu-Muslim divide, says RLD president
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary emerges as a factor in UP politics
SP-RLD-BSP alliance a pact among 'goons', says Keshav Prasad Maurya
-
Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chuadhary on Thursday said he respected the public opinion after his alliance with the Samajwadi Party lost the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.
The RLD had fielded candidates on 33 seats in western Uttar Pradesh and won eight of them, according to information on the Election Commission website.
"I respect public opinion. Congratulations to all the winning MLAs! It is expected that they will work according to the trust of the people. The workers have worked hard, and the struggle will continue!" the RLD chief tweeted in Hindi.
In the 2017 state polls, the RLD had won only seat -- Chhaprauli -- but later expelled the MLA for alleged anti-party activities.
RLD national spokesperson Sandeep Chaudhary said his party has emerged as one of the biggest winners in the state under the leadership of Jayant Chaudhary.
While the BJP was the biggest winner, the SP was second in terms of the number of MLAs who won and BJP's ally Apna Dal (Soneylal) looked set to be winning around a dozen seats, the EC website showed at 10.45 PM.
"Now we have to make the party stronger. The people who reposed faith in us have to live up to the expectations and necessary steps will be taken for this. The party and the organization will be given all possible strength, new people will be given a chance and the people of the state will have their rights," Chaudhary told PTI.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU