UP: Akhilesh wins poll contest from Karhal by over 67,000 votes

(SP) president has won the Karhal Assembly seat with a margin of 67,504 votes, according to the Election Commission's (EC) website.

According to the website, Yadav secured 1,48,196 votes, while his nearest rival, Union minister SP Singh Baghel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), got 80,692 votes.

Karhal is considered to be a stronghold of the SP.

Yadav secured 60.12 per cent of the votes polled, while Baghel got 32.74 per cent votes.

Yadav, who is the MP from Azamgarh, contested the Assembly polls for the first time.

