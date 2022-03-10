Results of 5 states will have positive impact in Karnataka: Bommai

-
ALSO READ
Centre contemplating to evacuate students from Kyiv via land routes: Bommai
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai: Man for all seasons and reasons?
Karnataka Bitcoin scam blew up as Oppn didn't probe when in power: Bommai
Karnataka Budget: No hike in taxes, Rs 1,000 crore for Mekedatu project
We will not allow conversion of helpless, says Karnataka CM Bommai
-
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the election results in the five states will have a positive impact in Karnataka.
Bommai added that he is also confident of continuing the poll performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka as well by ensuring victory in the 2023 Assembly elections.
Speaking to the media, he said the poll victory in four states will inspire and empower BJP workers with more vigour.
"Our (BJP) government will now focus on implementing programmes given in the Budget and win the confidence of people to register a resounding victory in the state," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Karnataka in April and he will be launching all the state programmes for the people, Bommai said.
The election results have given a positive feedback to the people and the party, the Chief Minister added.
The BJP has won the mandate in four states to form the government, especially in Uttar Pradesh, where the people have voted for a double-engine government, he said.
"I congratulate the people of all five states. I also congratulate our leaders -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of the concerned states," he added.
"The policy and programmes of Modi are in favour of the poor, farmers and women. The people have appreciated the management of Covid-19 and empowerment of the economy. The opposition has been left decimated."
"Our party leaders have pledged to be involved in more development work. The results have shown that Modi is the only leader with a connect with the people throughout the country," Bommai said.
--IANS
mka/khz/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor