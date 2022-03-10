BJP's victory proves people have accepted good governance model: Naqvi

-
The landslide victory of the BJP in assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and other states proves that the people have accepted the "Modi model of good governance", Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday.
The BJP was headed for a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and dominated the trends chart in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, while the Aam Aadmi Party readied for a landslide win in Punjab.
Speaking to reporters here, Naqvi said the BJP's thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh and other states is the "people's stamp" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to inclusive empowerment of all.
Asserting that there was "pro-incumbency" in favour of the BJP, the minority affairs minister said the people supported continuation of BJP governments in these states and voted for "entwined twins of development and good governance".
The results of these assembly elections are a crystal clear reflection of this positive change in the political culture, he said.
Naqvi said the BJP always believes that the "glamour of victory and grace in defeat" are part of the democracy.
This is a lesson and also message for those political parties who always insult the people's mandate by indulging in a "horror show over their defeat", Naqvi said.
He said that despite the "so-called alternative", the landslide victory of the BJP in the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and other states proves that the people have accepted the "Modi model of good governance".
