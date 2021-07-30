Samajwadi Party workers to take out cycle yatras in Uttar Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls: BJP, SP claim to lead over half of the seats
SP to reboot with 'Kaam Bolta Hai' slogan for 2022 UP Assembly elections
BJP sweeps Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls, Samajwadi Party alleges rigging
Govt should make public coronavirus vaccine data, says Akhilesh Yadav
Lakshadweep administration wants to delay our visit, says CPI(M) MP
-
After the BJP's proposed 'Ashirwad Yatras', it is now time for the Samajwadi Party's cycle yatras in Uttar Pradesh.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav had directed his party workers across the state to take out cycle yatras on August 5, to mark the birth anniversary of socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra.
Mishra, incidentally, has been the Brahmin face of the party and the event will turn the spotlight on the Samajwadi efforts to woo Brahmins.
Akhilesh Yadav, meanwhile, has cautioned his party leaders of the 'BJP's conspiracy to defame Samajwadi Party leadership through a social media campaign orchestrated by the saffron brigade'.
He has asked his cadre to beware of such designs.
"The BJP excels in rumour mongering to spread falsehoods and is now making a strategy to plant its cadres, posing as Samajwadi Party supporters, and post material on social media that may eventually show our party and leaders in poor light. We have to be alert against such designs," Akhilesh told party leaders in an informal interaction.
The SP president's statement came after a fake social media account was created in his name and was used to make false and baseless statements related to the Babri demolition in Ayodhya.
The party has lodged an FIR with the Lucknow police in connection with the fake account.
"It is not only about maligning the image of political adversaries. With the Assembly elections fast approaching, the BJP is also planning to influence the objectivity and fairness of the electoral process. They have already weakened the constitutional institutions that form the very basis of Indian democracy and now they want to target the objectivity of elections," he said.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor