UP Polls: BJP asks MPs to work with ground workers, complete vaccination

-
ALSO READ
UP govt's Covid management unparalleled: BJP vice prez Radha Mohan Singh
UP's next CM to be decided by party after Assembly polls, says minister
In poll preparation, BJP chief Nadda to address party's UP executive meet
Ex-IAS officer and MLC A K Sharma made UP BJP's vice president
Yogi govt in UP: Four-year report card ahead of the 2022 assembly polls
-
With an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections, BJP leadership prepped the Uttar Pradesh MPs about their role in the poll-bound state.
During the first day of the two-day meeting at Delhi Constitution Club, BJP asked the UP MPs to complete the COVID-19 vaccination drives on time and make provisions to control the third wave of pandemic.
Subrat Pathak, General Secretary of BJP, Uttar Pradesh, who is also MP from Unnao, said the party leadership asked them to appoint a male and female trained healthcare volunteer in every village to help in treating COVID-19 patients.
"In today's meeting, discussions were held about the upcoming programs of our organization and what will be the role of all our MPs in them. There was also a discussion regarding vaccination. We were asked to ensure vaccination was completed and all the people in our constituency received a second dose. Also, in every village, we were asked to appoint one-one trained woman, a man health volunteer so that if there is a possibility of a third wave, then they can help in treatment. He have to be equipped with a complete kit to deal with COVID," said Pathak.
According to Meerut MP Rajendra Agrawal, BJP leadership asked MPs to work shoulder to shoulder with ground workers to take both state and Central governments' work to every citizen.
"BJP has been working for 12 months. It does not only worry about elections, as public service is the motto of our organization. We remain active even when there is no election. But now as elections are coming in Uttar Pradesh, so naturally there was a discussion regarding them in the meeting. For next six-seven months, till elections are held in February-March, our MPs will also be active shoulder to shoulder with ground workers," said Agrawal.
He said the same things will be discussed on the second day of the meeting on Thursday.
"All of us will play our role as workers within the framework of the organization. The main thing is that the work that we have done, the work that our government has done, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, will continue as it was going. Under the BJP government in four and a half years, Uttar Pradesh has developed a lot. We will win the next election on the basis of the work done by our government," he added.
The UP BJP MPs meeting was chaired by party president JP Nadda and was attended by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
BJP UP president Swatantra Dev Singh, along with Sunil Bansal, general secretary (organization) and BJP in charge of the state Radha Mohan Singh were also present in the meeting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor