JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 » News

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy facing challenges from friends and foes alike
Business Standard

RR Nagar election result: Congress' Munirathna wins by 41162 votes; updates

Senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar thanked the people of Karnataka for supporting Congress in the election. Catch latest updates here

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

RR Nagar election result 2018

Congress candidate Munirathna on Thursday won the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly seat in Karnataka by defeating his nearest rival by 41162 votes.

Munirathna was up against BJP's Muniraju Gowda and JD(S)' G H Ramachandra.

Voting in the constituency, which was earlier scheduled to go on polls on May 12 with the rest of the constituencies of Karnataka, was postponed in light of the alleged fake voter ID scam. Before the May 12 polling for Karnataka assembly polls, 9,746 voter ID cards were found from a flat in SLV Park View Apartment in Bengaluru's Jalahalli locality by Election Commission (EC) officials on May 8.

ALSO READ: Bypoll results 2018 LIVE: BJP's losing streak in Uttar Pradesh to continue?

Following the recovery of the voter IDs, a political slugfest had broken out between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), both accusing each other of being involved in the scam. The Election Commission decided to countermand the election in the constituency.

Here are the latest updates on 'RR Nagar election result 2018':

Congress' Munirathna wins by 41162 votes:

Shivakumar thanks people of Karnataka: Congratulating Congress and Muniratna for the victory, senior party leader D K Shivakumar thanked the people of Karnataka for supporting the Congress.

With agency inputs
First Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 12:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements