Shivpal Yadav named Samajwadi Party star campaigner in Mainpuri LS bypoll

-
ALSO READ
BJP, Shivpal Yadav eye Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri seat in 2024 elections
SP candidate Dimple Yadav to file nomination for Mainpuri bypolls on Monday
Dimple Yadav to file nomination for Mainpuri Lok Sabha byelection
Azam Khan holds meetings with Shivpal as rift widens with Akhilesh Yadav
Mainpuri bypoll: BJP fields Raghuraj Singh Shakya against SP's Dimple Yadav
-
In a surprise move, the Samajwadi Party has named its estranged leader Shivpal Singh Yadav as a star campaigner for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-elections.
This is the first time since relations between party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav became strained, that Shivpal Yadav has been named as star campaigner.
In the Lakhimpur Kheri by-election held earlier this month, his name was missing from the list of star campaigners.
The list also includes names of other family members who are in active politics.
Apparently, Akhilesh Yadav wants to leave no stone unturned to ensure the success of his wife Dimple Yadav in the upcoming by-elections, necessitated by the demise of his father and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
--IANS
amita/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .