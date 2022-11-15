JUST IN
If BJP wins majority, Bhupendra Patel will be CM of Gujarat again: Shah
Gujarat: BJP candidates list out, Alpesh contesting from Gandhinagar South

BJP
The BJP released a list of 12 candidates on Monday night for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

The party has fielded OBC community leader Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South.

The other names in the list include Lavingji Thakor from Radhanpur, Rajulben Desai from Patan, V.D. Jhala (Himmatnagar), Ritaben Patel (Gandhinagar North), Bakaji Thakor (Kalol), Babu Singh Jadhav (Vatva), Kamlesh Patel (Petlad) and Arjun Singh Chauhan from Mehmedabad constituency.

The party has fielded Mahesh Bhuria from Jhalod, Jayantibhai Rathwa from Jaitpur and Keur Rokdia from Sayajiganj.

Voting on these 12 seats will be held on December 5 in the second phase of the election. The last date for nomination on these seats is November 17.

The state has a total of 182 assembly seats for which voting will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 07:26 IST

