Six surgical strikes under UPA, claims Congress; BJP calls it 'farcical'

A war of words broke out between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress on Thursday over the issue of ‘surgical strikes’ and listing of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a UN-designated terrorist. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said Indian armed forces received a free hand to respond to external threats during the Congress-led UPA’s tenure.

Singh termed it “shameful and unacceptable” that the BJP was attempting to gain electoral mileage from military operations. The Congress, later, came out with a list of six anti-terror surgical ...