SP, BSP workers create ruckus in Mathura, allege attempt of EVM tampering

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers on Tuesday created ruckus after a person entered the Mandi Committee of Mathura without an ID card where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been kept under the CCTV surveillance for the counting of votes tomorrow.
The workers of the two parties alleged that the person was tampering with the EVMs and demanded an investigation into the incident.
Speaking to the media persons, Sanjay Lather, the SP worker said, "The Election Commission had already decided that nobody will be allowed here without ID cards. But we got to know that a person went inside claiming that he needed to set up a computer system there. No official was present with him. He did not carry an ID card."
"The district administration should investigate the matter because he was there for four hours which can also lead to tampering with EVMs," he added.
However, the person being accused of entering the premises told the media persons that he went inside the Mandi Committee for installing computer systems that will be needed with EVMs during the counting of votes.
"I came here for the installation of computer systems. When I came back, these people standing outside caught me, so I called SDM to reach the spot. I have my ID and permission of officials," said, Kanungo, the person who was caught.
The city police official while speaking to the media refuted the allegations and claimed that the person reached the Mandi Committee for the installation of computer systems but he forgot to carry his ID card.
The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
