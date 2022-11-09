JUST IN
SP to contest in Rampur, Mainpuri; RLD candidate to be fielded in Khatauli

The Mainpuri parliamentary seat fell vacant due to the death of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Credit: Flickr/Soumyadeep Paul (Photo is licensed under CC BY 2.0)

The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday said that it would contest the bypolls in Rampur and Khatauli assembly and Mainpuri parliamentary seat along with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

"While SP will field its candidate in Rampur assembly and Mainpuri parliamentary constituencies, RLD candidate will contest from Khatauli seat," the party said from its official Twitter handle.

While the Mainpuri parliamentary seat fell vacant due to the death of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, Rampur and Khatauli seat fell vacant due to disqualification of SP's Mohd Azam Khan and BJP's Vikram Saini after conviction in cases.

The bypoll will be held on December 5.

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 14:25 IST

