SP to contest in Rampur, Mainpuri; RLD candidate to be fielded in Khatauli

-
ALSO READ
BJP, Shivpal Yadav eye Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri seat in 2024 elections
UP's Khatauli Assembly bypolls on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8
SP's Azam Khan might lose MLA seat after getting three-year sentence
Samajwadi Party fields RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary for Rajya Sabha polls
Azam Khan staunch opponent of communal forces, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
-
The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday said that it would contest the bypolls in Rampur and Khatauli assembly and Mainpuri parliamentary seat along with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).
"While SP will field its candidate in Rampur assembly and Mainpuri parliamentary constituencies, RLD candidate will contest from Khatauli seat," the party said from its official Twitter handle.
While the Mainpuri parliamentary seat fell vacant due to the death of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, Rampur and Khatauli seat fell vacant due to disqualification of SP's Mohd Azam Khan and BJP's Vikram Saini after conviction in cases.
The bypoll will be held on December 5.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .