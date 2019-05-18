Spotlight on Patnaik as NDA, UPA woo BJD ahead of Lok Sabha results

Voting for Odisha Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats is over, but the challenge for Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Supremo Naveen Patnaik is far from over. The state government has a formidable task ahead in rebuilding the districts devastated by cyclone Fani.

On the political front, however, Patnaik is in a sweet spot. He is being wooed by both the BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the United Progressive Alliance headed by the Congress. On its part, BJD, which has so far been claiming to be keeping equidistant from both the national alliances since the BJD parted ways with the BJP in 2009, is now keeping its options wide open.

“We will not adopt the equal distance (from the BJP and the Congress) policy any more. The BJD will support any front which supports Odisha,” PTI quoted BJD Vice-President and Minister S N Patro as saying.

The confidence stems from the fact that the BJD is widely expected to come back to power in the state despite a resurgent Opposition, particularly the BJP, trying to make the most of the anti-incumbency against the four-time Patnaik government. But the winning margin may take a few hard knocks, with the rousing response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah’s corruption allegations against Patnaik. The attacks brought out an unusually combative chief minister, who countered the allegations point by point touring the state in a high-tech bus.

Now that the elections are over, that tone has changed considerably. Modi promptly visited the areas affected by cyclone Fani with Patnak in his side. What followed was praises from both the sides, a stark difference from the abuses and rhetorics used in the campaigning a fortnight back.





Modi hailed Patnaik for handling the situation of before and after cyclone. Patnaik, on the other hand, wrote to the Prime Minister, thanking him for quick release of funds. The buzz about the BJP trying to cosy up to the BJD was the appreciation the Odisha CM received from Shah.

The BJP president said instances of violence in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal during the ongoing elections were not seen in Patnaik’s state. The praise raised many eyebrows as Shah and his party leaders had recently accused the BJD of unleashing terror and violence during the elections.

The Congress is trying to woo the BJD, too, with UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi inviting leaders of allies and non-NDA parties, including Patnaik, for a meeting in New Delhi on the results day on May 23 to discuss the future course of action. The Congress has also reportedly deputed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath to try and convince his good old friend Patnaik to back the party at the Centre.

On the other hand, neighbouring Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had met Patnaik earlier that had fuelled speculations about him joining the Federal/Third Front of non-Congress, non-BJP parties.

Though Patnaik is known to be holding the cards close to his chest, developments post elections and the cyclone hint that his party would again join hands with the BJP. But those who know Patnaik well say his final decision would depend on who has the edge after the