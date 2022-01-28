Stranded in Delhi, not allowed to fly for Muzaffarnagar, alleges Akhilesh

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
'Goonda raj' to return if Akhilesh forms govt in UP, says Amit Shah
I-T raid at Akhilesh Yadav's close aide Jainendra Yadav's premises
Children dying of dengue but Yogi claiming 'all is well': Akhilesh
-
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that he was stranded in Delhi as his helicopter was not allowed to fly to UP's Muzaffarnagar for an election programme.
In a tweet in Hindi, the SP president posted a picture with the helicopter in the background and said no reason was given for it.
Later in another tweet, Akhilesh said he is ready to take a flight.
Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary are scheduled to address a joint press conference in Muzaffarnagar.
"My helicopter is still detained in Delhi without assigning any reason and not being allowed to go to Muzaffarnagar, whereas a top BJP leader has just flown from here. This is a desperate conspiracy of the losing BJP. People are understanding everything," he said in his earlier tweet.
About half an hour later, the SP chief tweeted, "The abuse of power is a sign of the people losing. This day will also be recorded in the history of socialist struggle. We are going to take a historic flight to history."
Akhilesh also posted a picture of his with this tweet.
सत्ता का दुरूपयोग हारते हुए लोगों की निशानी है… समाजवादी संघर्ष के इतिहास में ये दिन भी दर्ज होगा!
हम जीत की ऐतिहासिक उड़ान भरने जा रहे हैं… pic.twitter.com/RLrio4WNWm — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 28, 2022
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU