Telangana poll result: KCR takes oath as chief minister for 2nd term

president K Chandrasekhar Rao, who led his party to a resounding victory in the assembly elections, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana for a second straight term Thursday.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan.

On Tuesday, Rao was unanimously elected leader of the Legislature Party by the newly-elected MLAs.

In the December 7 elections, the won 88 seats in the 119-member assembly, trouncing the Congress-led People's Front, which ended up with a tally of 21.

The police department Wednesday issued a traffic advisory asking the public to avoid the Raj Bhavan road between 12 pm and 3 pm in view of the swearing-in of Rao, and take alternative routes to their destinations.

The gazette notification by the Commission constituting the new assembly was issued during on Wednesday.

Today KCR along with TRS MPs, will plan party's strategy for the ongoing Parliament session. According to sources, a meeting of the party's state executive would be held in the party headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, on Friday.