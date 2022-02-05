There is a fight only between BJP, Congress in Goa: Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of Goa Assembly elections, Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that fight in Goa exists only between two parties, which are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, and no other party.

"The fight is between Congress and BJP and not with other parties so don't waste your votes," while addressing a virtual public rally in Sankhali (Sanquelim) which is the constituency of BJP Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Attacking BJP, he said that BJP has remained a complete failure in the areas of COVID-19 management, livelihood, tourism.

Further claiming that the Congress party will form the government in Goa, he said, "With a full majority, Congress will form government in Goa. We want that the Congress party form government with full majority in Goa with the help of voters."

"I appeal to you to vote for the government that listens to you," he added.

He further stated, "This time Congress has taken a firm stance not to give tickets to the defectors who backstabbed us. We have given tickets to new people. With the full majority, Congress will form a government in Goa."

Earlier today, all the 40 candidates of Congress and Goa Forward Party on Friday pledged to be united and to be loyal to Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, said a press release.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

