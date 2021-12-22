Election Commission team reviews Assembly poll preparedness in Goa

-
ALSO READ
AAP, TMC backed by BJP to divide secular votes in Goa, alleges Cong
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 team-wise schedule, squads, free live broadcast
Goa polls: AAP promises remuneration hike, financial aid to women
AAP, TMC will be 'marginal players' in Goa assembly polls: P Chidambaram
Cong will win Goa elections in 2022, LS polls in 2024: Chidambaram
-
Chief Election Commissioner of India Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey on Tuesday reviewed preparedness in Goa for the upcoming Assembly polls.
The EC team held meetings with representatives of political parties and district level officials, a release said.
During the day, the EC launched various Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiatives, including a fusion song on ethical voting that is a mix of rap, jazz and traditional cultural music.
It also launched a folder on 'Assured Minimum Facilities in English and Braille, a guide for BLO (Booth Level Officers) on PwD (person with disabilities) appropriate behavior and accessible election in Braille, a special poster on how to use EVM/VVPAT etc.
A video tribute to BLOs and a song 'Math Maruya Re' was also released, along with several IT initiatives for poll management developed by the chief electoral officer of Goa in association with prestigious institutes in the state, a release from the commission said.
It also started an online course on 'Democracy and Electoral Management in India' designed and conducted in association with Goa University, as well as a 'Booth Election Management Plan (BEMP)' portal for polling officials.
The Webcasting Data Analytics system, designed to capture real time information from webcasting feeds, to help in tracking crowding inside polling stations and counting of voters, was also launched.
Goa Foward Party general secretary Durgadas Kamat said his outfit, during the meeting, told the EC to not impose the poll code of conduct during Christmas and New Year season as it would adversely impact business.
He also said the GFP has informed EC the recruitment being done in state government departments currently must be seen as a move to induce people to vote for the ruling BJP.
Polls to the 40-member Goa Assembly is likely to be held in early 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU