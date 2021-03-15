TMC govt will deliver ration at your doorsteps, says Mamata Banerjee

-
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a public meeting in Purulia on Monday said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) government will deliver free ration to the people of West Bengal at their doorsteps if voted to power.
"TMC government will remain in power, you will continue to get free ration. We will deliver ration to your doorstep. You don't have to come to the shop after May," said Banerjee.
"My government has taken the decision in the budget to give Rs 1,000 to all the widows," she said adding that a pension of Rs 2,000 was also provided in the Budget for tribals aged above 60 years.
"This is the only state that has not snatched the land rights of tribals," Banerjee said.
She slammed BJP by saying, "Did they give you Rs 15 lakhs as they promised? Remember, people cannot be purchased with money. On one side, we are doing development activities and on the other side BJP is increasing fuel and gas prices".
"How did BJP become rich all of a sudden? They have earned a lot by selling banks," she alleged.
She also alleged that Congress and CPI(M) does "dalali" of BJP and advised people to not for them.
Banerjee said to the people at the rally, "Don't bow down your head. If ideologies, character, moral and values are lost, everything will be lost."Condemning the central government, she said, "They torture media and is trying to shut our mouth. Till I am able to speak I will continue to raise my voice."
Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
