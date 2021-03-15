TMC appoints Yashwant Sinha as party's VP, inducts him in working committee

-
ALSO READ
Amit Shah, JP Nadda meet West Bengal leaders to shortlist candidates
Bengal Polls: Mamata Banerjee to chair election committee's meet today
With eye on West Bengal, Assam assembly polls, Amit Shah reaches Guwahati
Congress, Left to discuss seat-sharing for West Bengal Assembly polls today
Nandigram attack: Mamata Banerjee stable, responding well to treatment
-
Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha, who recently joined the Trinamool Congress, has been appointed the Vice President of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.
The former union minister has also been made a member of the TMC national working committee as per the order issued on Monday by TMC General Secretary Subrata Bakshi.
On March 13, Sinha joined the TMC in Kolkata ahead of the state Assembly polls.
West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27.
The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU