TMC writes to WB Chief Electoral Officer over Coochbehar incident

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday wrote to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal alleging "Cold-blooded murder of four and brutal injury of three innocent people by Central Forces."
"Today, we write to you with a heavy heart in the wake of the brutal cold-blooded murder of four (4) and brutal injury to three (3) innocent people of Bengal by the bullets fired by Central Armed Police Forces ("CAPF") in AC Sitalkuchi, Coochbehar. The seven (7), whose only mistake was that they wished to participate in this festival of democracy, which is being conducted by you - the Election Commission of India. (ECI)," the letter from TMC read.
The party further stated, "Incidentally, the incumbent Superintendent of Police (SP), Coochbehar, under whose supervision the CAPF is deputed in the district, is also a person whom the ECI found to be suitable as a replacement of the erstwhile SP who was removed for reasons best known to the ECI."
"In first, second and third phases, we raised 6, 18 and 134 number of complaints, respectively, against the CAPF. However, no action and/or tangible action has been taken against the CAPF personnel and/or their hierarchy thereby emboldening the delinquent personnel. Though, for no apparent reason, from the DGP, WB to ADG -- Law and Order, WB, Director -- Security, ADG -- West Zone, numerous SPs/DCs, have all been removed by the ECI on the pretext of free and fair polls," the letter read.
The party further said, "When our Chairperson questioned the conduct of the CAPF, the inaction of the ECI and the need to protest against such acts, she was slapped with a show cause notice as instantaneously as the issue was raised by her."
"The conduct of the ECI is such that it appears to be under the command of the BJP. They are facilitating violence sponsored by BJP and executed by CAPF who in turn seem to have been instructed well by the star campaigner of the BJP- the Home Minister, Government of India," the letter read.
The TMC raised two questions to the Election Commission.
"Under these grave circumstances, we pose the following questions to you today: What action is being contemplated against the errant CAPF, its hierarchy and the SP of Coochbehar (appointed by the ECI)?. What tangible action will be taken against the senior Election Commission of India officials for this act of murder?" the TMC added.
All India Trinamool Congress on Saturday said Central Forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people were casting their votes, killing four party workers.
Addressing a press conference, TMC leader Dola Sen said, "In block 1 of Mathabhanga (Cooch Behar) one TMC worker was killed and three were injured after Central Forces opened fire on them, in Sitalkuchi block, three TMC workers were killed and one was injured."
She further said that Central Forces were doing injustice to the people and they had crossed limits.
Official sources in Cooch Behar said, "As of now, we have information about the death of four people.
