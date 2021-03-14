TN Assembly polls: MK Stalin to start his campaign trail from March 15

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Sitting AIADMK MLA joins TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK
BJP president affirms party's alliance with AIADMK for Tamil Nadu polls
'Lotus' will not bloom in Tamil Nadu, says DMK leader Kanimozhi
Tamil Nadu government announces Rs 12,110 crore farm loan waiver
Ten outfits extend support to AIADMK for Tamil Nadu assembly polls
-
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin will start his election campaign from former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's birth place Thiruvaarur from March 15 for the Assembly polls.
Stalin will campaign in Thiruvaarur, Mannargudi, and Nannilam Assembly constituencies on March 15. He is seeking another term from Kolathur constituency.
The DMK will contest 173 seats out of the total 234, while 187 will contest under the DMK symbol.
DMK will contest 173 seats while apportioning a total of 61 seats to its alliance partners. MK Stalin-led party has allotted 25 seats to its Congress party, and six each for CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)
Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. .
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU