TRS will form govt on its own, we support Chandrasekhar Rao: Owaisi

AIMIM contested eight seats in the December 7 Assembly elections as against the seven in 2014 polls, and supported the TRS

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi Monday said TRS will form the next government in Telangana on its own strength and his party will stand by it and its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Owaisi said he will meet KCR (Rao) Monday afternoon adding this is "our first step towards a larger goal of nation building."

"I'll be meeting Telangana's caretaker & next CM of Telangana, KCR sahab @TelanganaCMO at 1:30 PM today. Inshallah he'll form government on his own strength, and Majlis will stand by him. This is our first step towards a larger goal of nation building," the Hyderabad MP tweeted.

AIMIM contested eight seats in the December 7 Assembly elections as against the seven in 2014 polls, and supported the TRS.

Owaisi had also canvassed and organised public meetings in support of TRS in the run-up to the December 7 Assembly elections.

Counting of votes will be taken up on Tuesday.
 

First Published: Mon, December 10 2018. 14:40 IST

