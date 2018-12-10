TRS will form govt on its own, we support Chandrasekhar Rao: Owaisi

President Monday said TRS will form the next government in Telangana on its own strength and his party will stand by it and its chief

Owaisi said he will meet KCR (Rao) Monday afternoon adding this is "our first step towards a larger goal of nation building."



"I'll be meeting Telangana's caretaker & next CM of Telangana, KCR sahab @TelanganaCMO at 1:30 PM today. Inshallah he'll form government on his own strength, and Majlis will stand by him. This is our first step towards a larger goal of nation building," the Hyderabad MP tweeted.

contested eight seats in the December 7 Assembly elections as against the seven in 2014 polls, and supported the TRS.

Owaisi had also canvassed and organised public meetings in support of TRS in the run-up to the December 7 Assembly elections.

Counting of votes will be taken up on Tuesday.



(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)