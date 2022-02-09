UP Assembly elections: 25% candidates in second phase have criminal cases

-

Nearly 25 per cent candidates contesting the second phase of UP elections have a criminal background.
According to an analysis released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) which has analysed affidavits of 584 out of 586 candidates, nearly 147 have criminal cases.
Among the major parties, 35 out of 52 candidates analysed from SP, 23 out of 54 candidates analysed from Congress, 20 out of 55 candidates analysed from BSP, 18 out of 53 candidates analysed from BJP, 1 out of 3 candidates analysed from RLD and 7 out of 49 candidates analysed from AAP, have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
Among the candidates with serious criminal cases include, 25 out of 52 candidates in SP, 16 out of 54 candidates from Congress, 15 out of 55 candidates from BSP, 11 out of 53 candidates from BJP, 1 out of 3 candidates from RLD and 6 out of 49 candidates analysed from AAP.
Six of these candidates have declared cases related to crime against women and one candidate has a case related to murder.
Nearly 29 of the 55 constituencies going to polls in the second phase are 'red alert' constituencies because of the presence of criminals.
