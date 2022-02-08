Akhilesh wears mask of electoral Hindu, doing appeasement politics: BJP

-
ALSO READ
UP polls: SP, BSP, Congress doing politics of appeasement, says Rajnath
UP Cabinet minister, 3 BJP MLAs resign, may join Samajwadi Party
Akhilesh trying everything to come back to power in UP, says BJP
I-T raid at Akhilesh Yadav's close aide Jainendra Yadav's premises
Children dying of dengue but Yogi claiming 'all is well': Akhilesh
-
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday charged that the Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has affirmed that he's into the politics of appeasement by inviting the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that Banerjee had shown disrespect for Lord Ram and the people of Uttar Pradesh.
"Yadav has shown that he is only wearing a mask of being an electoral Hindu, but in reality he only does appeasement politics," said Poonawalla, adding that Banerjee humiliated the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar by calling them goons during the West Bengal Assembly elections. "She gets angry at people and files cases against those who chant Jai Shri Ram," said Poonawalla.
The BJP spokesperson also alleged that Yadav by inviting Banerjee has shown to be an electoral Hindu only. "He claims to be a devotee of Lord Parashuram and says Lord Krishna comes into his dream. But he has shown that he is only wearing a mask of an electoral Hindu. He's actually practising appeasement politics," he added.
Banerjee reached Lucknow on Monday where she was welcomed by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
"In Uttar Pradesh, I am not going to contest Assembly polls but I am going to support Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. We (TMC) will contest from Uttar Pardesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," Banerjee had said earlier.The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU