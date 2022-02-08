UP will see one-on-one fight between BJP, SP with Akhilesh winning: Mamata

Trinamool Congress chief on Tuesday said that like West Bengal Assembly polls Uttar Pradesh will see a one-on-one fight between the and the with emerging victorious.

At a joint press conference with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Banerjee tweaked the "khela hobe' campaign anthem of her party for last year's Assembly polls to 'Khela Hoga' (the game is on) and stressed that if "Bengal can do it (defeat BJP), so can Uttar Pradesh".

Banerjee, the West Bengal chief minister, who defeated the in the high-octane assembly polls in her state last year, said, "If Yogi (Adityanath) Ji comes to power, he will eat you up politically as well as economically."



"He does not know anything and hence he is going (away). Let him go. A person, who wants to go should be allowed to go."



She egged on the people to defeat the without paying heed to the caste equation.

"I understand elections. I have been a seven-time MP and three-time chief minister. I also know India. This time, division of votes is not going to happen in Uttar Pradesh.

"The BJP had tried it very much in Bengal but it boiled down to one-on-one (contest between the TMC and BJP). Here also, it is going to be a head-on fight, and Akhilesh Ji is going to emerge victorious. The SP will win and it will be history," Banerjee said.

She also said that every caste is a "pride" for her and that her heart cries for the poor.

The TMC has not fielded any candidate in Uttar Pradesh and is supporting in the high-octane battle in the politically crucial state. During the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021, the SP had extended its support to the Mamata Banerjee-led party



shares a very cordial relationship with and had even attended the grand opposition meeting hosted by the TMC supremo in January 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)