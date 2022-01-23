UP assembly polls: Shivpal Singh Yadav to contest from Jaswant Nagar

-
Shivpal Singh Yadav will contest the assembly election from Jaswant Nagar in Uttar Pradesh as a candidate of the Samajwadi Party-Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) alliance.
Jaswant Nagar in Etawah district will vote in the third phase on February 20.
Yadav, who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), currently represents the constituency in the assembly.
In a tweet in Hindi, the Samajwadi Party said, "Shivpal Singh Yadav ji will be the candidate of SP and PSP alliance from Jaswant Nagar assembly seat of Etawah."
Shivpal Singh Yadav had got into a tussle with his nephew and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and formed the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) before the last assembly polls in 2017.
In december last, they announced an alliance for the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh to be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The results will be announced on March 10.
