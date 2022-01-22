People of Western UP say BJP will cross 300 mark in Assembly polls: Shah

-
ALSO READ
UP elections: Goons making an exodus under Adityanath govt, says Amit Shah
Punjab elections: Rahul Gandhi to launch poll campaign from Jan 3 in Moga
Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022: Do-or-die poll battle on cards
Punjab elections: It's Majithia versus Majithia versus Majithia, literally!
Top headlines: Doctors, nurses prep for 3rd wave; EC set to give poll dates
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah kick-started the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election campaign for western Uttar Pradesh from Kairana on Saturday. He said the people of Western Uttar Pradesh's confidence in the party indicates that BJP will cross the 300 margin in the upcoming state Assembly polls.
Shah interacted with people under BJP's door-to-door campaign in Kairana. Shah met families who once migrated from Kairana and now returned to their homeland. The BJP has fielded Mriganka Singh, daughter of late Hukum Singh who had won the seat several times, from Kairana. Shah campaigned for Mriganka Singh in Kairana.
Briefing the mediapersons, the Union Home Minister said, "There was a government that used to work for only one community. To maintain the law and order situation and to put an end to appeasement politics in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is to be formed with a thumping majority."
"The people of Kairana were migrating before. Today when I visited Kairana, people said they have returned due to the development work of Modi ji and Yogi ji. The traders said they are running their businesses peacefully due to the law and order situation maintained by the BJP government. With the confidence seen among the people of Uttar Pradesh, I feel that in the coming days, Uttar Pradesh is going to become the most developed state of India."
Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU