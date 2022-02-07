Battle for UP: BJP's sun will start setting, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief has said that the BJP's sun will start setting with the polling in western during the first phase of the elections.

"The BJP's sun will disappear forever when polling takes place in the third phase in Karhal," he said.

The SP resident is contesting from Karhal in Mainpuri district and is being challenged by Union minister S.P. Singh Baghel.

Addressing a meeting in Karhal on Sunday evening, Akhilesh said, "I want a historical defeat of the in the state from here."

He appealed to the public to be his campaigner and garner votes for him, as he would be busy campaigning for party candidates across the state.

"The Karhal Assembly constituency and Mainpuri Lok Sabha will set an example of development if SP is voted to power," Akhilesh assured the people.

He said that a modern technical institute will be built in Karhal to provide employment to youth and connect them to the nation. Besides, 22 lakh jobs will be provided in the IT sector alone, he said.

"Netaji's (Mulayam Singh Yadav) relations with Karhal's population are from his days of wrestling and I expect the same affection and love from here," he said.--IANS

amita/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)