UP polls: PM Modi's rally in Bijnor cancelled due to weather issues

Due to weather issues, Prime Minister will not travel to Bijnor district in to address the BJP's "Jan Chaupal Rally".

The Prime Minister will now address the people of virtually at 12:30 pm today.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had also made arrangements for people to listen to the Prime Minister's address at about 75 locations expecting close to a lakh of people at these locations given the easing of restrictions by the election commission.

The polling in will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

