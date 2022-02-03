Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Congress releases list of 27 candidates

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
UP poll: Doctors, engineers find place in AAP's 1st list of 150 candidates
Congress announces 23 more candidates for Punjab Assembly elections
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
BJP core committee discusses candidates for Uttarakhand, Goa polls
-
The Congress on Wednesday released its seventh list of 27 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
The list has 11 women, including four replacing candidates previously announced.
The party has replaced its Lucknow East candidate, nominating Manoj Tiwari in place of Pankaj Tiwari.
The Congress is contesting the state polls with women in focus and has also released a separate manifesto for youth, assuring them of employment opportunities and have laid down a roadmap of how to provide jobs, if elected to power.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU