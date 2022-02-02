UP Assembly polls: PM Modi likely to address digital rally on February 4

Prime Minister is likely to address a digital rally on February 4 covering nearly 20 assembly constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh, sources said on Tuesday.

It would be Modi's second digital rally with the first one being on January 31.

Thursday's digital rally would cover nearly 20 assembly seats in western Uttar Pradesh.

While the first phase of assembly polls is on February 10, the second and third phases are on February 14 and 20. Most of the western UP constituencies would go for polls in the first three phases.

The Election Commission has so far not allowed full-fledge physical rallies, and only public meetings with a cap of 1000 people are allowed.

