Uttarakhand elections 2022: Rajnath Singh to address two public meetings

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address two election meetings at Gangolighat and Janeshwar Assembly constituencies in later in the day on Tuesday.

The Minister took to Twitter to make the announcement of these public meetings in continuation of his similar meetings going on for the last one month at different constituencies in the poll-bound Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The Minister had attended a rally in on January 6 followed by a road show.

"I shall be campaigning in today. Will address election meetings at Gangolighat and Janeshwar assembly constituencies. Look forward to it," Singh tweeted.

In similar public meetings at Shahjahanpur and Bulandshahr Assembly constituencies on Monday, the Defence Minister and senior BJP leader urged people to keep distance from politicians indulging in politics based on caste, creed and religion, and said "Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and have indulged in politics of appeasement".

Addressing a public gathering in Sikandaraabaad in Bulandshahr Assembly constituency, the Minister had said that Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP''s) motto is "justice to all and appeasement of none".

Singh also said the BJP does politics of "justice and humanity".

"Maintain distance from the politicians indulging in politics in the name of caste, creed and religion. Such kind of politics is done by Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the They have been doing politics of appeasement. BJP's motto is justice to all and appeasement of none," Singh had said.

The Minister had also advised that "there should not any difference in the name of Hindu or Muslim" but asserted that "all who will be involved in wrongdoings get punishment irrespective of their religion".

Ensuring that "our party will not compromise with corruption", the Minister had said, "we took corruption as a challenge and we are committed to free the society with the menace".

Assembly Elections will be held over a total of seven phases for the five states-- Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur.

Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab will go for polls in one phase on February 14, while Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in seven phases, and Manipur in two.

Election in UP will be held on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. However, the election in Manipur will start from February 27. Polls will end on March 7 and vote counting will be done on March 10.

Out of these five states going to polls in the coming months, the (BJP) is in power in all the states except in Punjab, where the ruling party is

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)