Uttarakhand govt fully prepared to work in line with EC's instructions: CM

-
ALSO READ
CM Pushkar Dhami is my younger brother: Uttarakhand minister Harak Rawat
Uttarakhand polls 2022: Pushkar Singh Dhami flags off 'Vikas Rath Yatra'
Uttarakhand rains: CM Dhami announces aid of Rs 4 lakh for kin of deceased
Uttarakhand polls: Anurag Thakur, CM Dhami lead BJP's Vijay Sankalp Yatra
Covid: IMA's Uttarakhand unit urges CM not to allow Kanwar Yatra
-
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday that the state government is fully prepared to work in line with the Election Commission's instructions over the COVID protocols during the elections.
"In view of COVID-19, we had imposed restrictions on political, religious and social programs till January 15. Now we are fully prepared to work in line with EC instructions," Dhami told ANI.
This comes as the ECI announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand and directed that no physical political rallies and roadshows will be allowed till January 15.
Dhami said, "I have been working for the people of Uttarakhand since day one. Under the leadership of PM Modi, developmental work worth over Rs 1 lakh crore has been done. Only BJP can do the developmental work in the state."
Uttarakhand will go to assembly polls in a single phase on February 14. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra announced the poll schedule for five states including Uttarakhand.
The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand will be held on March 10.
In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP won 57 out of 70 seats in the state. After the elections, Trivendra Singh Rawat was sworn in as the Chief Minister.
The BJP has changed its chief minister twice over the last one year in the state. Trivendra Singh Rawat made way for Tirath Singh Rawat, MP, in March last year. Amid the possibility of bypoll not being held in six months for him to be elected to the state assembly, Tirath Singh Rawat resigned and Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as Chief Minister.
In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government has prohibited all political rallies and protests in the state until January 16.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU