Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat likely to return to Congress

Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat is in touch with Congress and is likely to join the party, said sources in the party.
According to sources in Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has had several meetings with Congress MLA Pritam Singh in the recent past.
Notably, Rawat was a candidate of Congress from Garhwal in the 2014 general election.
This development comes after Rawat walked out of the state Cabinet meeting of the ruling BJP at the secretariat on Friday as he was reportedly upset over alleged "government inaction" over a proposed medical college in his constituency, Kotdwar.
Rawat had joined the BJP in 2017.
