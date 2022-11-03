Voting begins for bypoll in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, BJP and SP to lock horns

-
ALSO READ
BJP MLA Arvind Giri from UP's Gola Gokarnnath dies due to cardiac arrest
Lakhimpur Kheri case: Family says victims were supportive, ambitious
Allahabad HC rejects Ashish Mishra's bail in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
FIR in Mahant Narendra Giri case not withdrawn, says Parishad chief
Mayawati questions UP govt after bodies of 2 girls found hanging from tree
-
Polling has begun in the Gola Gokarannath Assembly constituency, which is witnessing a direct fight between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP).
The main contest is between the BJP's Aman Giri, the son of Arvind Giri, and SP candidate and former Gola Gokarannath MLA Vinay Tiwari.
More than 3.9 lakh voters will decide the fate of seven contestants in the fray.
The BSP and Congress are keeping away from the bypoll this time.
The bypoll was necessitated after BJP MLA Arvind Giri died on September 6.
Despite a visible wave of sympathy for Giri following the death of his father, the BJP has not left anything to chance and had deputed 40 star campaigners, including all major Cabinet Ministers and party office-bearers for the campaign, which was led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Gola Gokarannath is part of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's Kheri parliamentary constituency. Mishra has been in the eye of a storm following the alleged killing of four farmers last October, in which his son is an accused.
The SP campaign was led by its state unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel with support from National General Secretary Ravi Prakash Verma, former Ministers, and other office-bearers. The SP leaders conducted door-to-door contacts and held public meetings to woo the electorate. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, however, did not campaign.
--IANS
amita/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .