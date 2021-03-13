Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to hit campaign trail on wheelchair from Monday

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal polls: Divisive politics won't work in Nandigram, says Mamata
Early Gujarat polls likely if BJP wins in West Bengal, says minister
West Bengal polls: Left-Cong alliance yet to finalise seat-sharing deal
Identity politics gaining ground in West Bengal ahead of assembly polls
West Bengal polls: Trinamool Congress likely to drop several sitting MLAs
-
As promised by her for the hospital bed, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will kick-start her poll campaign on a wheelchair from Monday.
The Trinamool Congress supremo had returned home from the state-run SSKM Hospital on Friday evening, after receiving treatment for the injuries she sustained while campaigning in her constituency in Nandigram in East Midnapore earlier this week.
She will first visit the Purulia district where the Trinamool chief is scheduled to address two public meetings - one at Baghmundi's Jhalda area and another at the Balarampur Rathtala ground.
As per her earlier campaign schedule, she will visit two other districts - Bankura and Jhargram. Sources said that the CM will travel to all these districts by helicopter, but she would remain seated on a wheelchair as she still has a leg injury which has not healed totally.
Banerjee had sustained leg injuries during a poll campaign in Nandigram on Wednesday evening. She got admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital that night itself after she was rushed back to Kolkata via a green corridor. She was discharged from the hospital on Friday.
--IANS
sbn/arm
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU