- Fin sector may see 'facelift' this year as term of five honchos set to end
- New India Assurance, GIC Re hit 20% upper circuit on privatization buzz
- Shiprocket raises $27 mn from Silicon Valley's Tribe Capital, March Capital
- HEG, Linde: Despite 50% rally in Feb, these 14 stocks can rise another 25%
- All you need to know about IPL 2021 auction, scheduled for 3 pm today
- HEG, Linde: Despite 50% rally in Feb, these 14 stocks can rise another 25%
- BS READS: The 'Merkel Method' and the elusive art of staying at the helm
Bengal election LIVE: Amit Shah, Mamata to address rallies near Kolkata
It is for the first time in the run up to the elections that Mamata Banerjee and Shah will be holding rallies in the same district. Stay tuned for West Bengal election 2021 campaigns LIVE updates
Topics
West Bengal Assembly polls | West Bengal | Election news
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal election 2021 campaign: Bengal is set to witness clash of the titans as BJP leader Amit Shah and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will be addressing rallies in the same district today. Shah and Mamata are scheduled campaign in Kolkata's neighbouring South 24 Parganas district. It is for the first time in the run up to the assembly elections that Banerjee and Shah will be holding rallies in the same district and more or less at the same time in the afternoon.
Amit Shah is in Bengal for a two-day visit, during which, he will flag off the final leg of the five phases Parivartan Yatra of the BJP in the state.
Meanwhile, Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the local party MP, is slated to address a party workers meeting at Pailan in South 24 Parganas.
After having a limited presence in politically polarised Bengal for decades, BJP has emerged as the main rival of the ruling Trinamool Congress after winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 general elections, only four less than the TMC tally of 22.
Election to the 294-member state Assembly is expected in April-May this year.
Stay tuned for West Bengal Assembly election 2021 campaigns LIVE updates
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh