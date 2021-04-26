WB polls: EC listens only to PM Modi and Amit Shah, says TMC's Nusrat Jahan

-
ALSO READ
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi insulting women of Bengal by mockingly addressing Mamata: TMC
Bihar Election result LIVE: Victory of development works , says PM Modi
TMC urges EC to revert to earlier rule on appointment of polling agents
LIVE: Mamata questions rationale behind 8-phase assembly polls in Bengal
-
Why was the Election Commission sleeping all this while, asked Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi on Mody after the poll body banned public meetings in the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking to reporters after casting her vote with her parents in the seventh phase of the polls, Nusrat also said that wherever she has campaigned, she has only seen support for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
"Wherever I have been campaigning, I've seen peoples' support for only one face - Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's... Why was the Election Commission sleeping all this while?" the TMC MP questioned.
She further said, "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided not to hold public meetings, the EC called off all public meetings. It listens to the PM and Home Minister more than anyone else," she added.
Voting is currently underway in 34 constituencies across five districts of the state. A total of 268 candidates, including 37 women, are in the fray in this phase of the elections.
West Bengal currently has 88,800 active coronavirus cases, according to the union health ministry. As many as 10,941people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus in the state.
Polling for phases 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the state elections took place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17 and April 22 respectively. Polling for the final phase will be held on April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU