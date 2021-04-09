WB: TMC worker accuses BJP of attacking its candidate from Mathabhanga

Girindra Nath Barman, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Mathabhanga, was attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers while he was returning from election campaign on Thursday, alleged workers.

" goons vandalised his car and attacked him. He has sustained head injuries. We demand action," said a worker.

Polling for the Mathabhanga constituency will be held on Saturday in the fourth phase of the assembly elections.

has fielded Sushil Barman against TMC's Girindra Nath Barman and CPI(M)'s Ashok Barman from Mathabhanga constituency.

The first three phases of the eight-phased polls have already taken place. The fourth phase of the elections will be held on Saturday. Counting of the votes will take place on May 2.

