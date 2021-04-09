WB: TMC worker accuses BJP of attacking its candidate from Mathabhanga

-
Girindra Nath Barman, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Mathabhanga, was attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers while he was returning from election campaign on Thursday, alleged TMC workers.
"BJP goons vandalised his car and attacked him. He has sustained head injuries. We demand action," said a TMC worker.
Polling for the Mathabhanga constituency will be held on Saturday in the fourth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections.
BJP has fielded Sushil Barman against TMC's Girindra Nath Barman and CPI(M)'s Ashok Barman from Mathabhanga constituency.
The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have already taken place. The fourth phase of the elections will be held on Saturday. Counting of the votes will take place on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
