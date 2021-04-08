JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » West Bengal Election » News

No 'paribartan' in West Bengal under Trinamool Congress : Yogi Adityanath
Business Standard

EC can serve 10 notices, I'll oppose communal division of voters: Mamata

Asserting that she would continue to raise her voice against any attempt to divide voters on communal lines, Mamata Banerjee said the EC may serve 10 notices on her but she won't change her stance

Topics
West Bengal Assembly polls | Mamata Banerjee | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Domjur (WB) 

Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee | Photo: ANI

Asserting that she would

continue to raise her voice against any attempt to divide voters on communal lines, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the Election Commission may serve 10 showcause notices on her but she won't change her stance.

The poll panel had on Wednesday issued a notice to Banerjee for violating the model code of conduct, after she allegedly urged the Muslim community to vote en block for the TMC.

The TMC supremo, during her campaign in Domjur assembly seat, also sought to know why no complaint has been registered against BJP star campaigner and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he often makes references to Hindu and Muslim votebanks while delivering speeches.

"You (EC) can issue 10 showcause notices to me but my reply will be the same. I will always speak against any division in Hindu, Muslim votes. I will always stand against division of voters along religious lines," the TMC supremo said.

"Why is that no complaint has been filed against Narendra Modi, who every day talks about Hindu and Muslim (votebanks)? How many complaints have been lodged against those who had uttered the word 'mini Pakistan' during the Nandigram campaigns?" the CM said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, April 08 2021. 18:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU