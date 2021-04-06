West Bengal election 2021 LIVE updates: Phase 3 voting to begin shortly

West Bengal election 2021: The third phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 will take place today, following the polling for the first two phases of the polls held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool (TMC) are facing each other, as the and the CPI(M)-led Left Front has joined forces with Abbas Siddiqui's Indian Secular Front (ISF) to secure their place in the equation.

In Phase 3 of the West Bengal election, 31 seats across three districts — South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly — will go into polls. The and the are contesting all 31 assembly seats.

Most of the 31 assembly constituencies going for polls today are traditional bastions, as is apparent from the past assembly polls' results.

The Election Commission on Monday described as sensitive all the 31 West Bengal assembly constituencies and imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in them.

Stay tuned for West Bengal election 2021 LIVE updates